Gal Gadot Cast as Cleopatra in Upcoming Film Stirs Controversy

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot has just been cast as Cleopatra in an upcoming film directed by Patty Jenkins. “Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time,” Gadot wrote on Twitter.

But the choice to cast the Israeli-born actress as the Egyptian Queen is stirring controversy.

“Cleopatra was a Black woman and she isn't Black,” one person commented on Twitter.

Others pointed out that, historically, Cleopatra was actually not born in Egypt.

“I’m going to say this once — Cleopatra was Greek!” another commenter said.

Elizabeth Taylor last played the role in the 1963 movie of the same name.

