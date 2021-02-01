GameStop Stock Investor Uses Earnings to Send Nintendo Switch Consoles to Children’s Hospital

A Minnesota man who made big bucks in the recent GameStop stock surge has used his earnings to do something great for kids in need as he sent Nintendo Switch consoles to a children’s hospital, CBS News reported.

After making an undisclosed sum, Hunter Kahn, 20, bought six Nintendo Switches and several games he then donated to Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, according to CBS News.

“It was a better feeling than waking up in the morning and seeing that [GameStop’s stock price] was on the moon,” Kahn told the outlet. “I love video games. I know it would be terrible being a kid in a hospital with like no joy helping them through.”

Kahn also took to Instagram to announce what he did and said, "As a beneficiary of the recent events on Wall Street I think it is important that myself and others pay forward our good fortune. These events have highlighted a lot of corruption and with this transfer of power it is important that we don’t become men in suits ourselves."

Kahn reportedly made about $30,000 and plans to hold onto his 50 original shares, the New York Post reported.

It is unknown if Kahn bought the switches at GameStop.

Khan, however, is not the only person sending devices to children’s hospitals after making money from GameStop stock.

An anonymous investor sent 10 Nintendo Switch consoles to a children’s hospital in Texas. On Thursday, Medical City Children's Hospital, received the consoles, NBC News affiliate DFW reported.

The donor said that he made “a good amount through r/WallStreetBets on this hilarious GME trade,” Inquirer.net reported.

