Geminids Meteor Shower: How to Watch and What You Need to Know

Getting ready for a meteor shower.

The Geminids meteor shower, which is active every December, will be able to be witnessed starting Friday, as Earth moves through debris from the small asteroid, 3200 Phaethon, CBS News reported. The shower occurs on a yearly basis and is usually one of the biggest we experience, with more than 120 meteors an hour during it’s peak

The meteors often appear as flashes of yellow and enter Earth’s atmosphere, traveling 80,000 miles per hour.

This year, the meteors, which have been appearing since the 1800's, are expected to look extra special because the shower’s peak is in alignment with an almost new moon, according to NASA. That means the sky will be darker and the moonlight won’t be blocking the show. People can expect the shower’s peak from Dec. 13-14

The Geminids, appear near the constellation Gemini, the “Twins,” but are also not confined to that area.

The 3200 Phaethon asteroid was discovered in 1983, but usually meteor showers originate from comets.

"This shower is considered one of the best opportunities for young viewers since this shower starts around 9 or 10 p.m.," NASA says.

RELATED STORIES

Expect More Intense Hurricanes Thanks to Climate Change, Meteorologist Says

Everything You Need to Know About the Leonid Meteor Shower That Will Be Visible Early Tuesday

How to Watch Perseid 2020, the Most Popular Meteor Shower Expected to Peak Tuesday