The new “Minions” installment took in $125 million over the weekend, making it the biggest Fourth of July weekend opening at the box office ever. For some fans, that’s reason to play dress up!

The trend, dubbed “GentleMinions,” was born on TikTok. Teens are getting dressed up in their Sunday best to see “Minions: The Rise of Gru” to show their love for the animated film series they grew up with.

Some kids even accessorize their formal wear with bananas — the beloved character's favorite food.

Minions' distributor, Universal Pictures, is taking notice, tweeting: “To everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you.”

But not everyone is thrilled.

Cops were called to one movie theater after some teens became rowdy and threw bananas. They were kicked out without refunds.

Some theaters are even banning people from dressing up because other moviegoers found them distracting.

