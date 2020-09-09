Geoffrey Owens Is Learning About People's Jobs on New IGTV Show 'Shift Happens'

Geoffrey Owens is out to learn about all the ways in which a person earns a living. Owens has launched an IGTV show, "Shift Happens," which he says is all about seeing how people work and to learn about their jobs.

Owens, who many remember from "The Cosby Show," gained attention nearly two years ago when a photo surfaced of him working at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey. He was initially shamed on the internet and social media for taking a job at the grocery chain, but many came to Owens' defense, commending him for earning an honest living and pointing to the reality of what a working actor typically makes.

"A lot of good things happen to me, but the best thing about that whole thing was that people started thinking about and talking about work in a different way," he said in an IGTV video. "They started considering the dignity of work, even the nobility of work, considering that some jobs are not necessarily better than others and that, let's put it this way, all work matters.”

With Owens back in the spotlight, he booked a few roles, including a stint on "NCIS: New Orleans," and on ABC's "Bless This Mess." Now, he's seeing how others work.

"A lot of the people who do the jobs that, let's face it, we didn't think very much of before, are actually heroes," he said.

