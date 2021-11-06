The usually private George Clooney has released an open letter to "Daily Mail and other publications" about posting "intrusive" photos of celebrities' children, according to E! News.

"Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd's 1 year-old baby in your publication, and the fact that you subsequently took those pictures down, we would request that you refrain from putting our children's faces in your publication," the actor wrote.

"I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment."

Clooney added that the nature of his wife, Amal Clooney's, work "has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups," so they take extra precautions to keep their family safe.

Amal is a human rights lawyer.

"We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover," he continued.

He also noted that they refrain from using social media, and they've never sold photos of their children in order to keep them safe and not put their lives in jeopardy.

"Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences," Clooney wrote.

He ended the article by saying that outlets' need to sell advertisements is not greater than the need to keep his and other children from being targeted.

George Clooney and Amal have two 4-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

This isn't the first time Clooney has directly addressed media outlets. In 2017, he slammed the French magazine Voici, for posting his twins.

"Over the last week, photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home," he said at the time.

"Make no mistake, the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it."

