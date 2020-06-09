George Floyd's Death and State of the US Examined by Oprah in 'OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go from Here?'

ID is set to air a special on George Floyd's death ahead of Oprah’s network-ranging special on race in America Tuesday night. “The Murder of George Floyd” will be hosted by ID’s Tony Harris and the one-hour special features a panel of law enforcement, press, activists and crusaders.

The panel will be followed by the town hall special, “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?” to be simulcast across every channel in the Discovery network in the U.S. at 9 p.m.

"The arc of the moral universe is bending right before our eyes with this huge, global outcry for change. Now is the time to continue to push the discussion forward," veteran journalist and host Tony Harris said in a statement. “This panel includes leaders who are entrenched in this movement, some with varying viewpoints, and I’m proud to share their thoughts with ID’s viewers.”

Of Oprah's special, she said in a statement, "I’ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what’s next and where we go from here. I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns, and comments into a national spotlight.”

George Floyd's death in Minneapolis May 25 has outraged and mobilized the country after video emerged of an officer kneeling on his neck. Mass protests and a groundswell of activism have raised in cities around the world, as many call for holding police accountable for their actions against the black community.

On Wednesday, Floyd was eulogized in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

