Georgia Babysitter Charged in Violent Killing of 2-Year-Old Girl, Police Say

A babysitter in Georgia has been arrested and charged in the brutal killing of a 2-year-old girl who was under her care, authorities said on Tuesday. An autopsy performed on the toddler revealed that she was beaten to death and was not hurt in an accidental fall like her caretaker claimed, the Sandy Springs Police said in a statement.

On Dec. 9, the police answered a medical call regarding an unresponsive child at an apartment on Monterey Parkway in Sandy Springs. First responders rushed the child to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Kirstie Flood, 29, was charged with two counts of murder, one count of malice murder, one count of aggravated battery, one count of cruelty to children in the first-degree, the Sandy Springs Police Department said in a statement.

Before the child’s death, disturbing new allegations arose that Flood conducted internet searches on her phone and looked up: “what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children,” and “what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that’s not yours,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by WSB-TV, CBS News reported.

In the warrant, police say Flood told investigators that the toddler hit her head on a slide at a park and didn’t wake up.

Due to the child's age, the Sandy Spring Police Department did not reveal the toddler's identity, but the family confirmed to the girl's name was Fallon Fridley.

Fallon’s parents told WSB-TV that Flood had been their full-time babysitter since August and never suspected that she was capable of something like this.

“She was just the light of my life, the love of my life,” Kristin Fridley said of her daughter. “This girl was gonna be the next president. She was gonna be a doctor.”

Fridley told the news outlet that Flood was a close friend for the last five years. And, the day of the incident, she said Flood had called her hysterically crying and claimed the child had hit her head on a slide at the playground.

Doctors at Children’s Healthcare determined her injuries were not consistent with Flood’s account, WSB-TV reported.

“It’s like this evil was in front of my face for years and I never saw it,” Fridley said.

On Dec. 11, at Flood's first court appearance, Magistrate Court Judge Rashida Oliver denied bond.

A bond hearing is scheduled in Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia with Judge Kevin Farmer for Dec. 29 at 2 p.m., according to the court.

Flood is being represented by Public Defender Florence Reona Bray. She did not respond to Inside Edition Digital’s request for comment.

A GoFundMe Page has been set up on Fallon’s behalf. To date, it has already exceeded the $50,000 goal.

Samantha Shelton, a family friend and one of the organizers of the memorial page, sent an impassioned message.

"We stand united with Kristin in our desire to see justice for Fallon and this evil person held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Shelton wrote. "We are heartbroken and horrified over the loss of Fallon's precious and innocent life being cruelly taken by another human being.

"It is one thing to lose your child to an illness or an accident, it is another thing entirely to have your child murdered by someone you know and trusted," Shelton continued. "Please continue to keep Kristin and her family in your hearts and prayers. She is experiencing hell on earth that no parent should have to endure.”

