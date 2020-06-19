Georgia Cop Who Cried Over McDonald's Delay Speaks Out After Backlash

A Georgia sheriff's deputy who filmed a tearful plea about her experience at McDonald's says she partly regrets posting it after she and her family received threats. "The part that sees the horrible side of people that I would like to think doesn't exist has come out tenfold," Stacy Talbert said about the backlash.

Earlier this week, Talbert went to a McDonald's drive-thru to order food following her shift. In the video, Talbert complained that her breakfast order—a coffee, Egg McMuffin and hash browns— took longer than usual and expressed concern that someone might tamper with her food.

Talbert said that after ordering, she was asked to pull away from the drive-thru window to wait for her food, and that after waiting several minutes, an employee brought out her drink but not food.

"I told her, I said, 'Don’t bother with the food because right now I’m too nervous to take it," Talbert says in the video, holding back tears.

The backlash on social media was swift.

"She feels anxious because she had to wait for an egg McMuffin?" one poster said.

But others sympathized with the officer's anxiety, saying she "has a right to be nervous."

Talbert told Inside Edition that the "real meaning of the video" is supposed to be that "law enforcement feels this way all the time" and that they are "always looking and watching out" for themselves.

The McDonald's franchise owners in Richmond Hill, Georgia issued a statement, saying “We are happy to report that the officer was never denied service and also shared positive feedback on the employee with whom she interacted."

