A beloved Georgia high school baseball star has been declared brain dead following a freak batting cage accident on campus. His grieving family said they are preparing for his organs to be donated, which was his wish.

Jeremy Medina, 18, a senior at Gainesville High School, has been in a medically induced coma since Nov. 20, when he was struck in the head by a baseball bat, which knocked him unconscious and hindered his ability to breathe.

At a Wednesday press conference held by Medina's family and physicians, relatives said they were told Sunday that Jeremy was brain dead.

“We are a family of faith. We walk by faith and not sight,” Jeremy's father, David, said.

When Jeremy Medina got his driver's license, he signed up to be an organ donor, his relatives said. They are going to honor his decision.

The teen remains on life support at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where administrators are arranging an honor walk through its corridors so medical staff and a small group of family and friends can pay tribute to Medina as he is wheeled into an operating room for the removal of his internal organs.

“Not only will lives be saved and improved, the family members, friends, and communities of those who receive his organs and tissues will be forever impacted by the memories made possible thanks to a second chance at life,” said Jeremy's uncle, Pastor Efrahim “Frank” Medina, reading from a statement on behalf of the family.

“Although his life ended so young, Jeremy’s legacy will continue through his selfless decision to give the gift of life,” the uncle said.

Gainesville High School Principal Jamie Green said Jeremy's teammates and coaches had been informed of the latest medical development on Wednesday morning, before the press conference. Counselors will be available to students for as long as necessary, he said.

“They received the message in a private space surrounded by love and all the supports that we have available to them at the high school," Green said.

Jeremy had been struck when he leaned into a batting cage's netting at the same moment the batter swung for the ball. The batter struck Jeremy in the head on his follow-through, the principal said.

“There was no horseplay, no misconduct and no intent,” Green said.

Jeremy's family was lauded for their grace and compassion during their ordeal.

“You’ve been a source of great inspiration for us, with your faith and your leadership,” Green said. “It’s helped me lead this school community after this very challenging time.”

Dr. Michael Cormican, the hospital’s director of surgical critical care, echoed those sentiments and added that he, too, has a young son.

“I’ve got a teenage son myself and honestly can’t imagine the pain that this family has to deal with,” Cormican said. “It’s been inspiring to see how they’ve handled this with grace and prayerful thought.”

The hospital said it would video the honor walk, and make it available for public viewing.