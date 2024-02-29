A mother in Georgia has been charged after a video went viral of her driving on a highway with her son in the trunk while it was open, according to police.

Diana Denise Shaffer, 36, was arrested Tuesday and charged with reckless conduct and a seat belt violation, cops said.

Her 12-year-old son was placed in a family member’s temporary custody until she bonded out Wednesday morning, according to Live 5 News.

In the video, which was reported to police on Sunday, a large object is seen in the trunk with the child, Atlanta News First reported.

Shaffer told police that the item in the trunk was a baby bassinet recently purchased through an online marketplace advertisement, and her son was sitting in the trunk to help hold the item in place, WYFF reported.

It is unknown if Shaffer has entered a plea or obtained legal representation. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Gwinnett County Criminal Courts and has not heard back.

Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office tells Inside Edition Digital via email the case "has not been submitted to our office for prosecution."