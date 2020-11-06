Georgia Still Too Close to Call, Says Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger During Update on Ballot Status

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday morning that the state remains "too close to call" as ballots continue to be counted and its 16 electoral votes have yet to be determined. As of early Friday, Georgia's vote counts have narrowly pulled Democratic candidate Joe Biden into the lead –– with 4,169 votes left to count as the state continues towards its final tally.

"With a margin that small there will be a recount in Georgia," Raffensperger said, adding that there will be a margin of a few thousand votes. "The final tally in Georgia, at this point, has huge implications for the entire country."

"The stakes are high and emotions are high on all sides," he said.

Raffensperger emphasized that the state's priority is "making sure every legal vote is counted and recorded accurately."

An estimated 8,900 Military ballots are still expected to be counted in the state, which already has nearly 5 million votes cast, Gabriel Sterling, the Voting System Implementation Manager, said at Friday morning's press conference.

The ballot counts are rapidly changing by the minute –– however, as of 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, Sterling told reporters that the state has only over 4,000 ballots to count.

"We are literally looking at a margin of less than a large high school," Sterling said.

Specifically, in Cherokee County, an additional 150 ballots are awaiting count; in Cobb County, there are 75; in Floyd County, 444 ballots; and in Gwinnett, another 3,500. All of those votes were cast absentee, with the exception of 400 votes in Gwinnett.

In Georgia's Clayton County, part of the congressional district of late civil rights activist John Lewis added 1,602 votes for Biden –– compared to an additional 223 votes for Trump, CBS News reported.

So far, CBS News projects that Biden leads the race with 253 electoral votes –– all he needs is 17 to win the presidency. Trump has won 213.

Just after 8 a.m. Friday, Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania by 5,587 votes –– or just 0.1%. Right now, 95% of the votes have been counted.

Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina are still considered "toss-ups," according to CBS News. Nevada and Arizona are considered likely to go to Biden.

