German Man Allegedly Received 90 COVID-19 Vaccines in Effort to Sell Fraudulent Vaccination Cards
The unidentified man is not in custody, according to dpa, but is being investigated.
A 60-year-old German man allegedly received 90 COVID-19 vaccination shots with the goal of selling fraudulent vaccine cards, according to dpa, a German news agency.
According to CBS News, dpa says the man — whose name is not being released due to German privacy rules — allegedly received the various shots at a vaccine center in Saxony for months until he was caught by police this month.
The suspect was caught after returning to a vaccination center for a shot a second day in a row. When the authorites arrived, they confiscated several blank vaccination cards, according to the dpa.
According to the agency, the goal was to sell cards with real batch numbers, which would prevent people who did not want to get vaccines from getting caught with fake cards.
Dpa reported that the man was not detained, but he is currently under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery.
