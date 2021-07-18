It’s been eight months since the Eiffel Tower had visitors, and one man couldn’t wait to get his romance on.



The iconic landmark had been shut to visitors because of COVID-19 restrictions. It’s the longest the tower has been off-limits since World War II.

German tourists Eric Gopel and Katja Panke were among the first visitors to take in the views, and Eric couldn’t pass up the opportunity to propose to his love.

"I'm happy, I don't know, speechless, I can't say anything," Eric said. "We don't know it was the first day for reopening, and we are a little surprised, and now it's more special."



The coronavirus has put many plans on hold and kept people away from loved ones and their favorite destinations. But now that restrictions are easing up, it seems some aren’t wasting any time making up for lost time.



"My girlfriend — now my wife — wants to visit Paris all the time in her life, and I think it's a beautiful place ... and I hope she liked it,“ Eric added.

