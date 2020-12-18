German Shepherd Survives After Getting Thrown Off Motel Balcony

Daytona Beach police say they were called to a motel for a call Monday regarding a "suicidal person" who, after several knocks at her door, came outside to the balcony with her dog and threw the German Shepherd off the second-floor balcony, according to a video of the incident. Deputies from the sheriff's office are calling the incident a "miracle," which is now the pup's nickname after he "landed feet first and ran away" the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

**The dog is OK & her new nickname is Miracle



Yesterday, deputies & @DaytonaBchPD responded to a suicidal person on a motel balcony. She threw a dog off instead. Dog is recovering @VolusiaAnimal Services. Human charged w/ felony animal cruelty. Video at https://t.co/GDn05ThNqL pic.twitter.com/E0rYceOj6E — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) December 15, 2020

The dog was eventually "corralled by bystanders," People Magazine reported.

Miracle was taken to the Atlantic Animal Hospital in Port Orange for an emergency evaluation where she was found with a sewing needle lodged in her right thigh, according to the outlet. Besides that, Miracle was not seriously injured and she was eventually taken into the custody of Animal Services.

The woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges.

