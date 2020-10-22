Mother of Four Killed by Pack of Dogs in Alabama

A mother of four was killed by a pack of dogs in a small Alabama community spreading widespread concern among neighbors, according to a report. Ruthie Brown, 36, was walking along Jagger road in Nauvoo on Monday when about seven or eight dogs attacked her, a witness told WBMA an ABC affiliate. The police department says they caught about four or five dogs and put them in the custody of the Walker County Humane Society.

"I've seen a dog bite, I've seen a dog attack but I've never seen a situation just as horrible as this," Walker County Sheriff's Office PIO TJ Armstrong said.

Armstrong says the county doesn't have a leash law. Neighbors are asking for stricter enforcement for dog owners, the outlet reported. Johnson says she often sees dogs near the railroad tracks.“It is really scary," she said, "I’ve seen them actually attack a deer.”

“It’s got us all on edge right now,” said neighbor, Robin Johnson.

Brown's body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensics. Armstrong says once a cause of death is determined that will be handed over to the district attorney's office who will decide if the owner will face charges.

