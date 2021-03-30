Ghislaine Maxwell Charged With Sex-Trafficking 14-Year-Old Girl in Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has been charged with sexually trafficking a 14-year-old girl and grooming her for sex with Epstein.
Longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell has been charged by federal prosecutors with sex trafficking, for allegedly grooming a 14-year-old for sexual relations with Epstein and paying her for it, according to an indictment.
Maxwell was previously charged with sexual abuse and conspiracy to entice minors for her alleged role in helping Epstein groom minor girls for illegal sex acts, but not with sexual trafficking.
The charges, filed in New York this week, allege that on several occasions between 2001 and 2004, the teen gave nude massages to Epstein at his Florida estate and that he had sexual relations with the girl.
The new charges claim Maxwell, or other Epstein associates, paid the teen hundreds of dollars in cash.
The indictment also alleges that Maxwell encouraged the minor to recruit others to perform "sexualized massages" for Epstein.
Maxwell, 59, has been behind bars since her arrest last year and is currently awaiting a federal trial scheduled for July. She pleaded not guilty to the previous charges.
Epstein, 66, took his own life in a New York City jail cell in 2019, weeks after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.
