Giant Detroit Slide Reopens After Being Closed for Nearly 2 Years

A large slide in Detriot that sent some people flying in the air, leaving them with bruises, has reopened after two years of repair and inspections.

The potential for danger forced authorities to shut down the slide in 2022.

Thrill seekers have returned to try the new slide in Belle Isle in Detroit.

One major difference is the new slide no longer has wax, which gave riders momentum as they pushed off.

"A little too much was applied and as that gets spread out over the slide, the speed picked up," Tom Bissett of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources tells Inside Edition. "All the wax from that previous season was stripped off. We actually haven't rewaxed it this season. And a few other things, employee training and a little padding here and there."

However, the stripping of the wax may have slowed things down a little too much. Some riders have been getting stuck and had to give themselves an extra push to get going again.

The slide has been around since the late 1960's. It is 40 feet tall and requires climbing lots of stairs to get to the top.

To ensure safety, riders are not allowed to film on their cellphones on their way down the slide.