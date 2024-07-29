Giant Detroit Slide Reopens After Being Closed for Nearly 2 Years

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:25 PM PDT, July 29, 2024

The potential for danger forced authorities to shut down the slide in 2022.

A large slide in Detriot that sent some people flying in the air, leaving them with bruises, has reopened after two years of repair and inspections.

The potential for danger forced authorities to shut down the slide in 2022. 

Thrill seekers have returned to try the new slide in Belle Isle in Detroit.

One major difference is the new slide no longer has wax, which gave riders momentum as they pushed off.

"A little too much was applied and as that gets spread out over the slide, the speed picked up," Tom Bissett of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources tells Inside Edition. "All the wax from that previous season was stripped off. We actually haven't rewaxed it this season. And a few other things, employee training and a little padding here and there."

However, the stripping of the wax may have slowed things down a little too much. Some riders have been getting stuck and had to give themselves an extra push to get going again.

The slide has been around since the late 1960's. It is 40 feet tall and requires climbing lots of stairs to get to the top.

To ensure safety, riders are not allowed to film on their cellphones on their way down the slide.

Related Stories

Mom Takes Courses at Princeton University After Prison Release
Woman Asked to Leave Steakhouse for Alleged 'Inappropriate Attire'
Hatchet-Wielding 7-Year-Old Among Kids Wanted for Bus Robbery: Cops
Where Should You Store Your Bread to Keep It Fresh?Offbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

New Jersey Woman Horribly Injured in Amtrak Train Derailment That Killed 8 on Surviving Trauma and Life Now
New Jersey Woman Horribly Injured in Amtrak Train Derailment That Killed 8 on Surviving Trauma and Life Now
1

New Jersey Woman Horribly Injured in Amtrak Train Derailment That Killed 8 on Surviving Trauma and Life Now

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Miss Kansas Alexis Smith Addresses Abuser Who She Says Was in Audience During Beauty Pageant
Miss Kansas Alexis Smith Addresses Abuser Who She Says Was in Audience During Beauty Pageant
2

Miss Kansas Alexis Smith Addresses Abuser Who She Says Was in Audience During Beauty Pageant

News
Karen Read's New Trial Date Set After Mistrial
Karen Read's New Trial Date Set After Mistrial
3

Karen Read's New Trial Date Set After Mistrial

News
Missing Atlanta Mother Found Dead in Car at Train Station 2 Years After Murder of Her 13-Year-Old Son: Cops
Missing Atlanta Mother Found Dead in Car at Train Station 2 Years After Murder of Her 13-Year-Old Son: Cops
4

Missing Atlanta Mother Found Dead in Car at Train Station 2 Years After Murder of Her 13-Year-Old Son: Cops

Crime
Terrified Arizona Woman Who Spent Year Trying to Escape Stalker Found Dead in Car With Him, PI Says
Terrified Arizona Woman Who Spent Year Trying to Escape Stalker Found Dead in Car With Him, PI Says
5

Terrified Arizona Woman Who Spent Year Trying to Escape Stalker Found Dead in Car With Him, PI Says

Crime