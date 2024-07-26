Hatchet-Wielding 7-Year-Old Among 10 Children Wanted for Bus Robbery, Seattle Police Say

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:07 PM PDT, July 26, 2024

Five 15-year-old girls were riding a King County Metro Bus Monday when a group of 10 juveniles between the ages of 7 and 17 boarded the bus and started making "biased comments about the girls' race and privilege,” police said.

The Seattle Police Department is searching for a group of children, including a 7-year-old who had a hatchet, who cops said are wanted for a robbery on a bus Monday.

Feeling intimidated, police said the victims got off and the suspects followed them, demanding money and "using foul language,” which escalated the situation, according to KOMO News.

Police said one suspect, believed to be 7 years old, pulled out a hatchet while another suspect, who was carrying a baby, stole cash from one of the girls' clutches.

The victims then fled the scene, according to KOMO News.

Robbery units have been assigned to the case, which is being investigated as first-degree robbery due to the involvement of the hatchet.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Seattle Police Department for comment and more information and has not heard back.

If the juveniles are caught, prosecutors reportedly may not be able to file charges against the boy with the hatchet due to state law.

"What state laws says is that people under age 12 are presumed not to be capable of committing a crime," Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the King Co. Prosecuting Attorney's Office, told KOMO News.

