A woman who owns a waterfront home lashed out at a mother and son walking on a part of a beach that she said was her property.

The woman was filmed screaming and swearing telling them to get off her property. The woman roped off the beach in front of her multi-million home as she continued her tirade.

"It's not harassment on the beach. It's harassment on my home property," the homeowner said in the video.

The mother and young boy were visiting Laguna Beach's coastline along a popular stretch among tourists. There were public steps they took to get down to the beach.

The conflict appeared to be over California coastal law. Waterfront property owners typically control the sand in front of their home up until where the high tide rolls in, but the science is not exact.

In the video, there is already a rope blocking off beach access in front of some of the homes. It appeared the angry property owner was throwing her rope past that area.

The video has gone viral with more than 600,000 views.

Rosie Garcia, a travel blogger, recorded the footage.

"As we were continuing to gather our things she starts yelling and yelling and that we better not leave not one piece of trash. You know me and my family, we're Hispanic," Garcia tells Inside Edition. "She threw the rope into our direction and saying that she's going to build a wall around us."

The homeowner did not return Inside Edition's requests for comment.

The Coastal Commission says public access to the beach is a fundamental right in California and they are investigating.