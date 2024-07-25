Women who have cats and no kids are speaking out after Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, called Kamala Harris and other politicians "childless cat ladies."

"We are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, be it our corporate oligarchs by childless cat ladies, who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too," Vance told Fox News. "You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC. The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children."

Vance made the comments in 2021 when Tucker Carlson was a Fox News personality. The video has recently resurfaced.

Jennifer Aniston posted a statement on social media after Vance's response.

"I truly can't believe that this is coming from a potential VP of the United States," Aniston posted on Instagram.

The 55-year-old actress who has been open about her past struggles with fertility spoke directly to Vance. "I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option, because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

Many so-called "childless cat ladies" have come forward and are embracing the moniker with pride.

Lauren Shake, 31, who has two cats spoke with Inside Edition.

"A little bit of shock and a little bit of annoyance that that's still the commentary and has been the commentary about women who have cats or animals in general, that if you don't have kids and you have animals you must be miserable," Shake says.

Swifties are also joining the fray.

One fan reposted Taylor Swift's Time Magazine cover with her cat Benjamin Button draped around her neck. "Hell hath no fury like a certain childless cat lady who has yet to endorse a presidential candidate," the fan posted to Instagram.

Harris, who was campaigning in Houston Thursday, has two stepchildren, Cole and Emma, with second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

"How can you be 'childless' when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I," Emma posted.

CBS News' senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe spoke with Inside Edition.

"Undoubtedly the Harris campaign is gonna find a way to exploit the fact that there's a Republican candidate questioning whether women need to have children," O'Keefe says. "Polling has shown and history has shown that women generally favor Democratic candidates, especially in presidential elections."