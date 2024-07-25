What Is Inside Costco's So-Called 'Doomsday Bucket'?

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:02 PM PDT, July 25, 2024

The ReadyWise emergency food supply is packed with up to 150 servings.

One Costco product is gaining attention and some people are calling it the "doomsday bucket."

A video from cookbook author Jeffrey Eisner finding out about the ReadyWise Emergency Food Bucket has gone viral with more than two million views.

"I guess this is for when the apocalypse hits, which could be any time now, who knows," Eisner said in the video.

The bucket is packed with 150 servings of various dishes like teriyaki rice, pasta Alfredo, cheesy macaroni, apple-cinnamon cereal and tomato-basil soup with pasta.

Eisner tried the pasta Alfredo and was pleasantly surprised.

"I'm impressed, this is impressive pasta, fancy pasta," Eisner tells Inside Edition.

The so-called doomsday buckets cost $62.99. People also use them for camping.

The contents of the buckets are supposed to remain edible for 25 years.

Related Stories

Missing Mom Found 'Wearing Just Shorts' in Woods Has Amnesia: Family
12-Year-Old Stranded at Airport Amid Delta Travel Chaos
Clerk Steals $1M Scratch-Off Ticket After Lying to Customer: Cops
Extraordinary Video Captures Hydrothermal Explosion at Yellowstone National ParkNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ultramarathon Runner Who Rescued Dog Who Trailed Him During Desert Race Says Pup Has Changed His Life
Ultramarathon Runner Who Rescued Dog Who Trailed Him During Desert Race Says Pup Has Changed His Life
1

Ultramarathon Runner Who Rescued Dog Who Trailed Him During Desert Race Says Pup Has Changed His Life

Animals
17-Year-Old Struck by Lightning While Doing Yard Work for Neighbor
17-Year-Old Struck by Lightning While Doing Yard Work for Neighbor
2

17-Year-Old Struck by Lightning While Doing Yard Work for Neighbor

News
Missing Arizona Woman Contacted by Stalker Days Before Disappearance, Private Eye Says
Missing Arizona Woman Contacted by Stalker Days Before Disappearance, Private Eye Says
3

Missing Arizona Woman Contacted by Stalker Days Before Disappearance, Private Eye Says

Crime
Woman 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Grizzly Bear Follows Her During Hike at Montana's Glacier National Park
Woman 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Grizzly Bear Follows Her During Hike at Montana's Glacier National Park
4

Woman 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Grizzly Bear Follows Her During Hike at Montana's Glacier National Park

Animals
12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots
12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots
5

12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots

Politics