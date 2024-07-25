One Costco product is gaining attention and some people are calling it the "doomsday bucket."

A video from cookbook author Jeffrey Eisner finding out about the ReadyWise Emergency Food Bucket has gone viral with more than two million views.

"I guess this is for when the apocalypse hits, which could be any time now, who knows," Eisner said in the video.

The bucket is packed with 150 servings of various dishes like teriyaki rice, pasta Alfredo, cheesy macaroni, apple-cinnamon cereal and tomato-basil soup with pasta.

Eisner tried the pasta Alfredo and was pleasantly surprised.

"I'm impressed, this is impressive pasta, fancy pasta," Eisner tells Inside Edition.

The so-called doomsday buckets cost $62.99. People also use them for camping.

The contents of the buckets are supposed to remain edible for 25 years.