Missing Single Mom Found in the Woods 'Pretty Banged Up' and 'Wearing Just Shorts' Has Amnesia, Family Says

Crime
Kelly Krueger
Kelly Krueger (above wth her son) cannot recall what happened to her, says a family member.Facebook
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 3:06 PM PDT, July 24, 2024

A North Carolina woman who went missing earlier this month has no memory of what happened to her or how she ended up in the woods, according to her family. 

Kelly Krueger, 38, disappeared on July 13 from her father's home in Stanley, a town located approximately 20 miles northwest of Charlotte.

The Gaston County Police said in a news release that deputies discovered Krueger on July 20 at around 10:30 a.m., at which point she was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Authorities did not elaborate further, noting that this remains an active investigation, and saying that no further information will be released at this time. 

But family members of Krueger did provide some updates on social media and to the press.

"Kelly was found alive this morning by the South Fork River. Banged up pretty bad but alive. We don’t know any details at the moment. Thank you everyone for the prayers," Krueger’s niece Chelsey Gann wrote on Facebook.

She is also suffering from amnesia, they said.

"All Kelly remembers is standing on the porch, then waking up in the woods," Krueger's niece Jessica Mathews told the Gaston Gazette. "She was found with nothing but shorts on."

Neither Krueger nor her family have responded to Inside Edition Digital's requests for comment. 

Krueger is a single mother who lives at her father's home with her young son.

The Gaston County Police encourage anyone with information about Krueger's disappearance contact Detective J. Waldrop at 704-866-3320 or CrimeStoppers at 704-861-8000.

