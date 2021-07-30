Giant Hot Air Balloon of Vincent Van Gogh's Head Floats Above Toronto to Publicize Immersive Exhibit
A 100-foot tall Van Gogh hot air balloon, dubbed the official hot air balloon of Van Gogh from Amsterdam, is being used to drum up publicity for the traveling Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, now in Toronto.
If you think you've spotted a giant inflatable head of 19th century painter Vincent Van Gogh floating over Toronto, you're not imagining things.
The balloon is also being floated above the city to celebrate coming out of an incredibly long lockdown.
The Van Gogh exhibit celebrates one of the most important western artists of the past 200 years. Born in the Netherlands in 1853, Van Gogh was known for his vivid paintings and his sometimes tortured mental state.
Van Gogh took his own life in 1890 at the age of 37. His reputation has only grown in the century-and-a-half since his death. His works are some of the most-recognized in the history of Western art.
And now the worlds he created have been turned into a new kind of experience.
