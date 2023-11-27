A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 69-year-old man while visiting a Minnesota nudist camp with her grandparents, authorities said.

Steven Wicklund of Pepin, Wisconsin, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to court records.

He is accused of molesting the girl over the summer at the Oakwood Club in Anoka County, where the teen was staying at the clothing-optional, "family-friendly" nudist camp, authorities said.

The girl's mother contacted the Anoka County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota after finding explicit text messages on her daughter's phone, according to a criminal complaint. The texts were from Wicklund, who asked the girl for nude photos of her and her friends, the complaint alleges.

The messages read, "Hey Sexy" and "Have you been masturbating or having sex with your girlfriends?" the complaint said.

When her mother asked about the texts, her daughter said she had been groped and fondled by the man as the two sat in the clubhouse, investigators said. Both were nude, and Wicklund told her that touching each other's genitals was "fine and normal," the complaint alleges. When the girl asked him to stop, he grabbed her wrist and put her hand on his penis, the criminal complaint says.

Wicklund was charged earlier this month and served with a summons, the Anoka County Attorney's office told Inside Edition Digital on Monday. His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12. He has not entered a plea and there is no attorney of record, according to Keith Ternes, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office.

If convicted, Wicklund faces up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine, according to the criminal complaint.

The Oakwood Club bills itself as the state's first nudist club, established in 1942. The camp encourages "social nudism" and offers “non-sexual” activities inculding games and swimming.

Asked for comment by Inside Edition Digital, the club said in a statement, "It is Oakwood's policy to cooperate fully with law enforcement to see that justice is done regarding this matter.

"At this time we are not in a position to discuss further details that may compromise justice being served. We appreciate the local authorities for the work they are doing regarding this matter," the statement said.

Inside Edition Digital reached out for comment to Wicklund, but has not heard back.