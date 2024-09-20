'Golden Bachelor' Contestant Gil Ramirez, 60, Allegedly Stalked Ex-Girlfriend

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:27 PM PDT, September 20, 2024

Ramirez's former girlfriend was granted a temporary restraining order in June.

"The Golden Bachelorette" contestant Gil Ramirez is under fire after allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Ramirez's former girlfriend was granted a temporary restraining order in June, with a judge ordering him to stay at least 100 yards away.

"Despite telling him not to contact me, he made repeated unwanted contact with me, family members, and friends," Ramirez's ex said in court papers. "Twenty-five attempts daily via phone, texts, video."

The restraining order was dismissed on July 24.

Ramirez was introduced at the premiere of "The Golden Bachelorette" on Thursday night.

Producers of the show are reportedly re-editing the show to reduce the number of times Ramirez is featured on upcoming episodes.

"The show is already actually responding to this and said, 'In future episodes that Gil appears, we are editing him to the minimal time that he had left on the show," Steve Carbone, known as "Reality Steve," tells Inside Edition. "I don't think he's gonna be given any speaking parts."

All contestants in "The Bachelor" franchise are required to undergo background checks, but the incident involving Ramirez took place just before production began, after he had passed the vetting process.

Related Stories

Girl, 14, Who Killed Mom Has Been in Solitary Confinement Since March
Sheriff Charged With Murdering Judge in His Courthouse Chambers: Cops
81-Year-Old Woman Sucker Punched by Stranger in New York City
Woman Steals Porsche, Then Runs Over Car Owner: Canadian PoliceCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Florida Teen Murdered Mom by Stabbing Her in Neck Months After Killing Dad by Shooting Him in Head, Say Police
Florida Teen Murdered Mom by Stabbing Her in Neck Months After Killing Dad by Shooting Him in Head, Say Police
1

Florida Teen Murdered Mom by Stabbing Her in Neck Months After Killing Dad by Shooting Him in Head, Say Police

Crime
Pastor Speaks on Putting His Life Back Together After Wife's Killing, Including Forgiving Those Responsible
Pastor Speaks on Putting His Life Back Together After Wife's Killing, Including Forgiving Those Responsible
2

Pastor Speaks on Putting His Life Back Together After Wife's Killing, Including Forgiving Those Responsible

Crime
Denver SWAT Team Sgt. Justin Dodge Stages Comeback Less Than a Year After Losing Leg During Nuggets Parade
Denver SWAT Team Sgt. Justin Dodge Stages Comeback Less Than a Year After Losing Leg During Nuggets Parade
3

Denver SWAT Team Sgt. Justin Dodge Stages Comeback Less Than a Year After Losing Leg During Nuggets Parade

Human Interest
Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years
Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years
4

Brothers Who Sextorted High School Homecoming King, 17, Then Encouraged Him to Kill Himself Get 17 Years

Crime
Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial
Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial
5

Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial

News
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family
6

Alabama Man Dies After Surgeon Allegedly Removes Liver Instead of Spleen by Accident: Family

News
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
7

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
8

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News