"The Golden Bachelorette" contestant Gil Ramirez is under fire after allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Ramirez's former girlfriend was granted a temporary restraining order in June, with a judge ordering him to stay at least 100 yards away.

"Despite telling him not to contact me, he made repeated unwanted contact with me, family members, and friends," Ramirez's ex said in court papers. "Twenty-five attempts daily via phone, texts, video."

The restraining order was dismissed on July 24.

Ramirez was introduced at the premiere of "The Golden Bachelorette" on Thursday night.

Producers of the show are reportedly re-editing the show to reduce the number of times Ramirez is featured on upcoming episodes.

"The show is already actually responding to this and said, 'In future episodes that Gil appears, we are editing him to the minimal time that he had left on the show," Steve Carbone, known as "Reality Steve," tells Inside Edition. "I don't think he's gonna be given any speaking parts."

All contestants in "The Bachelor" franchise are required to undergo background checks, but the incident involving Ramirez took place just before production began, after he had passed the vetting process.