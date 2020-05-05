Golden State Killer Documentary ‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’ Trailer Released

The trailer for the forthcoming HBO docuseries on the Golden State Killer (GSK) has been released. The six-part series, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” is based off the book of the same name by late writer Michelle McNamara. In it, she chronicled her years-long journey trying to discover the identity of California's elusive GSK.

“The series is also a journey into the soul of McNamara, whose True Crime Diaries blog and years of relentless determination for justice for the victims helped keep the case alive and in the public eye, and who tragically died of an accidental overdose while writing her book,” HBO said in a press release. “A meditation on obsession and loss, ‘I’ll Be Gone In The Dark’ chronicles the unrelenting path of a mysterious killer and the fierce determination of one woman to bring the case to light.”

McNamara was three-quarters of the way done with her book when she died in April 2016.

At just 46 years old, the true crime writer had an undiagnosed heart condition and had taken a mix of prescription drugs. She died in her sleep, leaving behind her husband, comedian Patton Oswalt, their daughter, Alice, then 7, and years’ worth of research, interviews and writing on the serial killer and rapist she dubbed the Golden State Killer.

Known by many monikers, including the East Area Rapist, the Visalia Ransacker, the Original Night Stalker and the Diamond Knot Killer, McNamara believed the man responsible for at least 12 murders, 51 rapes and 120 home burglaries needed a label that fully encapsulated the terror that gripped the entire state of California in the 1970s and ‘80s.

In 2018, a suspect was arrested and believed to be the GSK. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces and has not gone to trial. The series premieres June 28.

