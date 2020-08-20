Golden State Killer's Ex-Fiancee Calls Engagement 'Regret I'll Always Have'

The former fiancee of Joseph DeAngelo, also known as the Golden State Killer, is speaking out to Inside Edition after an emotional moment during victim impact statements ahead of DeAngelo’s Friday sentencing. Bonnie Ueltzen was engaged to DeAngelo in the early 1970s when she was just 18.

Their engagement announcement was carried in the local newspaper.

“I got out of it, but to be engaged to him ever, is a regret I’ll always have,” Ueltzen told Inside Edition.



She broke off the engagement when she found out how scary DeAngelo could be, but he didn’t take it well. DeAngelo tried to abduct her at gunpoint so he could take her to Nevada and force her to marry him. DeAngelo’s hatred of his former fiancee was unmistakable when he launched his monstrous 13-year-long crime spree. One of the victims said DeAngelo repeatedly spat out “I hate you, Bonnie,” as he raped her.



In court Wednesday, Ueltzen took off her face mask and gave DeAngelo a long glare. She wasn’t allowed to speak, since she is technically not a victim of DeAngelo’s crimes. Her friend and DeAngelo rape survivor, Jane Carson-Sandler, spoke on her behalf.



“Even a gun pointed at her face could not make her choose you,” Carson-Sandler said.



The impact statements continued Thursday as the families of people murdered by DeAngelo confronted him in court.



“Today, I am in the room with the pathetic excuse of a man who will now finally be held accountable for his actions,” said one woman.



DeAngelo, a former police officer, will be sentenced for 13 murders and 50 rapes on Friday.



