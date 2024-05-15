A tornado with little warning hit a country club in Missouri, forcing golfers to run for shelter.

Video shows two golfers, Matty Caetano and Paul Sundy, fleeing their cart at Payne’s Valley Golf Course outside Branson. Their cart flipped over during the panic.

They joined other golfers under a bridge.

“We were like, ‘We’ve gotta go, right now,’” Sundy tells Inside Edition.

“On a scale from one to 10 the scariness, it got to a 12 when it was over us,” Caetano says.

The Payne’s Valley Golf Course was designed by Tiger Woods and has held multiple PGA tournaments.

The United States has now experienced at least one tornado a day for nearly 20 days in a row.

The National Weather Service has predicted a potentially deadly storm and heavy rains in the Southeast and the Tennessee and Ohio valleys.