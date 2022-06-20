GOP Rep Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans serving on the Jan. 6 Committee, took to Twitter Sunday to say he has received a death threat against him, his wife and their 5-month-old son.

Kinzinger posted a photo of the letter he said he received and wrote, “Here is the letter. Addressed to my wife, sent to my home, threatening the life of my family. The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is the what you want @GOP? Pastors?”

This threat that came in, it was mailed to my house. We got it a couple of days ago, and it threatens to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child," Kinzinger said during an appearance on ABC’s "This Week."

During his appearance, he said he's not worried for his own safety, but he is concerned for his family, according to Axios.

"I don't worry – but now that I have a wife and kids, of course, it's a little different," Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger added that he believes there will be more instances of violence due to the misinformation and disinformation spread regarding the outcome of the 2020 election, which saw President Joe Biden beat then-President Donald Trump. Trump has wrongly stated that he was the rightful winner of the election, despite multiple recounts and audits that confirmed Biden’s win. As of this month, about 70% of Republicans still say they do not think Biden legitimately won the 2020 election, according to Poynter, which examined multiple polls taken on the matter.

"There's violence in the future, I’m going to tell you,” Kinzinger said. “And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently.”

The letter, which was addressed to Kinzinger’s wife, Sofia, started off “That pimp you married not only broke his oath, he sold his soul.”

The letter also said that Kinzinger will be “executed,” and then added, “But don’t worry! You and Christian [the couple’s infant son] will be joining Adam in hell too!”

Kinzinger and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney are the only Republicans on the committee looking into the Capital Assault. Both Kinzinger and Cheney have also spoken out against their own party, former President Trump and his administration.

