Police are investigating what caused a boy's fatal fall at a Kansas City apartment building.

Grayson O'Connor, 5, may have fallen out of a window at the building where he lived with his mother, a spokesperson with the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) tells Inside Edition Digital.

That spokesperson also says Grayson's mother remains in a Missouri hospital after being transported there later that same day.

The reason for her hospitalization is a mystery, but the KCPD spokesperson shares that Grayson's mother is now "a subject of interest in the investigation" into her son's death.

Officers with the KCPD arrived on the scene shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday to find a "a juvenile suffering from apparent body trauma," according to the department's spokesperson.

EMS pronounced the juvenile dead on the scene.

Because the "circumstances leading up to this incident are unknown at this time," detectives launched an investigation into Grayson's death, says the KCPD spokesperson.

Four days later, detectives are working to determine if this is a case of homicide, child neglect or endangerment, or a tragic accident, according to the KCPD spokesperson.

The spokesperson also notes that because of the nature of the investigation, detectives are in contact with the local prosecutor’s office. Both agencies "are working diligently to present the best case for consideration of charges by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office," says the spokesperson.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Or if you wish to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.