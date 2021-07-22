Grieving Louisiana Mother Who Lost Son to COVID-19 Offers Vaccines at His Funeral | Inside Edition

First Published: 1:50 PM PDT, July 22, 2021

Brandon Hayes was 46-years-old, and according to his mother, his family was waiting for him to get the vaccination. 

A Louisiana mother going through the devastating task of laying her son to rest decided to use his funeral for good in the hopes that other mothers will not have to do the same.

"Brandon was full of life and touched a lot of hearts. So as we say farewell, just know your memory will never depart,” one classmate said at the spirited service honoring the life of Brandon Hayes.

“If you have somebody in your life that you love, if it's a friend, if it's a family member, tell 'em that you love 'em,” another classmate added. “Don’t wait, because you don’t know...Every day is not promised to us."

The 46-year-old died of coronavirus, and according to his mother, his family was waiting for him to get the vaccination. 

Brandon’s mother made his funeral more than a time to grieve; she invited local hospital staff to administer COVID-19 vaccines right at the services.

And it paid off. At least three people reportedly got a shot after the funeral.

“It's very moving to know that there is a mother who sees the danger out in this world, and she wants other mothers not to experience the same pain that she's feeling," Medical Assistant Darriyell Washington said.

“I'm hoping this will motivate and encourage y'all to continue to receive a vaccine because it is very important,” they added. “Your safety is everything to us.”

