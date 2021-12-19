Groundskeepers in New York Rescue Owl After It Gets Caught in a Baseball Net

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:53 AM PST, December 19, 2021

During the rescue caught on tape, they were gentle in cutting it loose to try to put the bird at ease.

When an owl got caught in a baseball net at a high school in New York, groundskeepers showed up to free it.

They were gentle in cutting it loose to put the bird at ease. And during the rescue, they couldn’t help but gush over the adorable creature.

“You are beautiful,” one groundskeeper said. “He’s a big guy. You are beautiful, bud. Look at you.” 

But it soon came time to say goodbye. Once they untangled the owl from the net, it was time for him to go. 

Here’s hoping they meet again under better circumstances.

