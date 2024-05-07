A group of juveniles in Upstate New York have been charged with this past weekend’s beating of a homeless man after video of the incident circulated online, according to reports.

Watervliet Police did not identify the three people arrested because they were minors, however they are investigating the incident after they were made aware of the video that circulated on social media, according to the Times Union.

So far, police said they have arrested three minors and are expecting to arrest more in the coming days and charge them in connection with the beating of the homeless man, according to reports.

Video of the incident was recorded by a bystander who wanted to be known as Chris H. and spoke to local news outlet News Channel 13 and said he tried to help the victim.

Chris H. said he was coming out of a local Walgreens when he said, “I watched a man running down the street and he was screaming, ‘leave me alone, leave me alone.’ There was a group of kids following him.”

Chris H. told News Channel 13 that the teens were running up to the man with a closed fist.

The bystander said at first he didn’t want to get involved but that changed and he and another good Samaritan got between the man and the juveniles and stopped the fight, he told News Channel 13.

Police arrived on the scene and Chris H. filmed the victim's testimony to police.

“I was trying to tell everybody that I want to be left alone. I’m going about my business. I don’t have the mental capacity if they jump me to protect myself,” the victim told police in the video obtained by News Channel 13. I don’t want to be touched. I don’t know what to do in that situation. I’m glad [Chris H.] pulled up because I wouldn’t have known what to do.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown, according to reports.