Human Leg Still Wearing Sock Snagged by Children Fishing in Mississippi, Police Say

Crime
Kids Fishing Find Human Leg
The human leg was found Sunday evening, police said.Getty Stock
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 9:27 AM PDT, May 6, 2024

Mississippi police are investigating the gruesome discovery of a sock-clad human leg found by kids fishing in pond.

A badly decomposed human leg, still wearing a sock, was snagged by a group of kids fishing in a Mississippi pond, police said.

The horrific discovery was made at about 7 p.m. Sunday, and the children immediately called 911, according to police in Flowood, a suburb of Jackson.

The remains appeared to have been in the water for some time, police said. The leg had decomposed to mostly bone, with a sock still attached, according to Police Chief Eric Zetterholm.

The kids had been fishing at Primos Lake, near an old city mine, an area that is marked by "No Tresspassing" signs, police said.

The Rankin County Coroner took possession of the limb and will attempt to identify it with DNA testing, according to authorities.

Local and county authorities planned to search the water for additional remains on Monday, police said. An investigation is ongoing, the chief said.

