Florida police have asked for the public's help after a fisherman discovered a human body part floating in Tampa's McKay Bay, authorities said.

"I was putting out my lines getting ready to go fishing and all of the sudden I see this lump, what looked like a catfish, start floating by and as it gets closer to me I start realizing it looks more like a human leg," the angler told FOX 13 Friday.

Investigators say a tattoo on the limb has three red hearts, each with a blue ribbon, and the names Sean, Greg and Zach. Anyone who recognizes the tattoo is asked to call 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

Police have opened an investigation and additional remains were discovered Friday after divers scoured the waterway, interim Chief Ruben Delgado told reporters.

"If you saw anything that you thought was suspicious in and around this area, we’d like for someone to call us," Delgado said. "Come forward and give us any bit of information you have."

Investigators don't yet know if the remains belong to one person, authorities said. Police did not release further details about the additional remains that were found.

Related Stories