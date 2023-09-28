Guests attending an elegant backyard dinner party say they left completely drenched not because it rained, but because of a disgruntled neighbor.

Videos showed a spray of water coming across the top of the backyard fence as an upset neighbor apparently sprayed the dinner party with a garden hose.

Some of the guests say they were even sprayed away as they tried to approach the fence and speak to the neighbor, who was apparently angry about the party noise.

“He walked back, picked up a hose, and hosed me down while I was talking to him,” one of the partygoers says.

The fancy dinner party took place at Dr. Yves Duroseau's home in Queens, New York. Dr. Duroseau may be familiar to many as he was the first doctor in the U.S. to receive the COVID-19 vaccination back in 2020.

The nine-course dinner party catered by Vanessa Cantave, the winner of the reality show “Rocco’s Dinner Party” and was attended by many prominent figures in music, business, and law.

“Some of our guests had to drive home wet and humiliated,” Duroseau’s wife said.

After the eventful evening, the dinner party guests are suing the neighbor over what they say was a racially charged incident. The majority of the dinner party guests were Black and the neighbor, Marcus Rosebrock, is white.

The guests allege that among many things, their civil rights were violated that night by Rosebrock.

Rosebrock's lawyer told Inside Edition that he “rejects any characterization that he is racist or that his actions were racially motivated.” Then goes on to say that the guests were “aggressive and violent.”

The dinner party guests are also suing an unidentified person who they say entered the property with a dog and told them to turn their music down.