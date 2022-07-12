Gunfire erupted in the middle of a little league tournament in North Carolina, terrifying players, coaches and spectators.

Mom Caitlin Koszczepki was at the game and recording live video when the shots rang out. She rushed to safety as another spectator took cover under the bleachers.

Someone told Koszczepki to stop the live video, but she refused.

“I wanted to keep the live feed on as much as I could, because I knew the people at home needed to know what was going on and was hoping that something would be able to help,” Koszczepki said.

Over on the adjacent field, another a game was in the bottom of the fourth inning when the shots began. The young players dropped and took cover on the field.

Assistant coach Chris Breslin, whose son was on the field, ended up shielding a youngster from the bullets.

“I remember thinking, ‘This is the worst thing, and it’s happening right now. And it’s not over,’” Breslin said.

After the shooting, the rest of the scheduled games were canceled.

