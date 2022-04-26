Terrified kids and parents ducked for cover during a South Carolina little league game after a barrage of gunfire rang out near the field.

Video shows the players at first freeze in shock as they hear the sound of bullets. They were told to duck and take cover on the ground.

There was a brief cease fire, and then another round of bullets erupted.

The harrowing ordeal happened in North Charleston. Lori and Blake Ferguson’s 8-year-old son Silas was on the pitcher’s mound.

“Next batter was coming up, and [Silas] walks back over to the pitching mound, and we just hear, ‘Boom, boom!’ And Silas said he looked up in the air for fireworks and two seconds later, it was just, ‘Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,’ like in the movies — 60, 70 rounds of bullets flying,” Lori said.

“[It was] the worst experience, nightmare that we have ever been through,” the mom continued.

She said they ran behind the dugout and got on the ground along with other parents who were trying to console their children.

Fortunately, no one was injured. When cops got to the location, they found parked cars sprayed with bullet holes.

“The people that were out there shooting at each other weren’t here to watch a ball game,” North Charleston Mayor R. Keith Summey said at a press conference. “They came into a secluded area to carry out a fight that started somewhere else and ended up shooting at each other. It destroyed the hearts of a lot of people.”

Tuesday night’s game has been canceled. But the Fergusons say it’s the last time they will ever bring their kids to that field.

Police are meeting to come up with a plan to beef up security at future little league games.

