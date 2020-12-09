Mom of ICU Nurse Slain by Gunfire on Way to Work Makes Appeal to Find Killers

The mother of a Nashville ICU nurse randomly gunned down on the way to work is making a heartbreaking appeal to find out who killed her daughter. “All I'm asking is that the Nashville community that she loved so much come together and help us find who did this to my daughter,” Diane Kaufman said at a press conference.

Caitlyn Marie Kaufman, 26, was driving to St. Thomas West Hospital, where she was assigned to treat COVID-19 patients, when out of nowhere, six bullets were fired at her car on the interstate.

As she spoke, her mom clutched her slain daughter’s ID. “Caitlyn was selfless, she was full of life, she lit up a room as soon as she walked into it. She had a contagious laugh. She had beautiful blue eyes, a heart of gold,” Diane said.

Investigators have been trying to piece together exactly what happened as Caitlyn was on her way to the hospital. They are looking into whether two men suspected in two random highway shootings are also responsible for Caitlyn’s death.

The suspects, Duane Storey and Cody Brelsford, started off in in Colorado, and now police are retracing their path to determine if they drove through Nashville before ending up in Panama City, Florida, where they will face multiple felony charges, according to authorities.



Authorities say they found firearms and ammunition in their vehicle.

Detectives say Caitlyn was killed about one hour before she was due to show up for work.

