13-Year-Old Boy Gunned Down in Front of Family as Father and Brother Watch in Horror

A 12-year-old boy from Georgia was shot and killed in front of his family while doing yard work on his front lawn. Brayan Zavala was fixing a lawnmower with his father and brother in the family’s front yard on Willow Way in Riverdale, Georgia on Thursday night when a masked person approached him, according to the Clayton County police.

The suspect was allegedly armed with a shotgun and fired a single shot, which struck Brayan. The boy died at the scene and the suspect fled before officers arrived, the police said.

The suspect fled the area on foot. There is no description of the suspect. And, there is no motive in the fatal shooting, reported CBS46.

"The Clayton County Police Department is humbly asking the community and any persons having knowledge of this crime to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers for any information about this case," the police said in a statement.

The Brayan Zavala Memorial Fund has been set up and is being organized by Brayan’s brother, Jesus Zavala, to help the family with expenses. Zavala, who said his brother would have turned 14 next month, is asking the public to help find his brother’s killer.

“On the night of October 15, 2020, my little brother, Brayan was shot and killed outside of our family home. He has been taken from us for no reason,” wrote Zavala. “At this time, Clayton County Police are working to help my family track down the shooter. We have no answers.”

Since the tragedy, donations have been pouring and prayers of healing from people across the country. More than $32,935 has been raised, at the time this story was written, to reach their $50,000 goal.

“I’m sorry for your loss. As a parent, I can’t even imagine your pain. Que dios lo bendiga,” wrote one donor.

“Complete tragedy! No one deserves this,” said another donor.

“I donated because children are our future and my heart goes out to this family. I pray that God gives your family strength during this time. Praying for you all.”

Clayton County Police is asking anyone who may have any information to contact them at 770-477-4479 or submit the tip on the Clayton County Police Department's website.

