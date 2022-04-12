As terrified passengers poured out of a smoke-filled train after pulling into a Brooklyn subway station, Sam Carcamo watched in horror.

“I saw fear in some of the people's faces. Someone was crawling cause they had fallen over. People are screaming, running towards me,” Carcamo told Inside Edition.

The 35-year-old post-production engineer says he was about to transfer from a local to an express train at 36th Street in Sunset Park, when a gunman detonated smoke bombs and opened fire on passengers inside a moving train, according to witnesses and police.

Ten people were shot and 19 others were injured.

The shooting occurred on a Manhattan-bound N train during Tuesday morning rush hour, as the subway was packed with commuters. Some passengers tried to flee into the next car, but the door was locked.

When the train pulled into the station, the full horror of what happened became clear.

“I started moving forward, and I see there’s a guy in a pool of blood, just pooling around him. There’s some dude sitting next to him. Someone started screaming about it not being worth risking your life to get a video,” Carcamo said.

One victim started screaming that he felt like he was dying. Realizing he had been shot, he looked down to see that his pants were covered in blood, Carcamo said.



Transit workers started moving passengers back onto the local R train that was also at the station, according to Carcamo. They rode the train to 25th Street.

“That’s when we started to realize that all the people who got shot at 36th Street, we pulled them onto the train with us. So we have people who are just bleeding all over themselves. So we get everyone together in a single car,” Carcamo said.

Bystanders did what they could to assist the injured off the train. Images posted to social media show some of the wounded lying on the platform. One man made a tourniquet from his sweater. Inside the train, a man was seen putting pressure on an injured passenger's gunshot wound.



First responders arrived at 25th Street to attend to the wounded, Carcamo said.



A manhunt is underway for the gunman, who was reported as wearing a gas mask, green construction vest and a gray hoodie.

