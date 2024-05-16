Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is under fire after taking aim at working women, gay rights and other marginalized groups during the commencement speech he delivered at a Catholic liberal arts college in Kansas.

Butker, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl this year by delivering the longest field goal in Super Bowl history, encouraged women graduating from Benedictine College to be homemakers in his speech.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into the world,” Butker said in his speech.

Many on social media were quick to criticize Butker for is remarks, with some saying they were inappropriate to be made at a college graduation, and others taking offense to his view of gender roles.

"The best part of your speech when you said 'stay in your lane' 10-plus times," Stefanie Hills, a former NFL cheerleader for the Chiefs, said on TikTok. "Bro, take your own advice."

Butker also spoke of his wife, Isabelle Butker, during the speech.

“Her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and a mother. Isabel's dream of having a career may not have to come true but if you ask her today if she has any regrets she would laugh out loud without hesitation and say, ‘Heck no,’” Butker said.

Butker is also facing backlash for referring to being gay as a deadly sin. “Met with excitement and pride, not the deadly sins sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it,” the NFL star said.

Taylor Swift fans spoke out about Butker referencing the singer in his speech. “As my teammate's girlfriend says, ‘Familiarity breeds contempt,” Butker said.

“Keep Taylor’s name out of your mouth,” one fan wrote on social media.

There is a petition calling for Butker to be fired from the Kansas City Chiefs with more than 127,000 signatures.