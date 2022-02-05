Harrowing Video Shows Deputy Going Into Burning SUV to Save Dog

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:15 AM PST, February 5, 2022

The footage was released by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office this week.

A deputy in Colorado is being hailed a hero for taking immediate action to save a dog from a car that was on fire.

On Thursday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the January 22 rescue after Deputy Michael Gregorek was responding to a call of a vehicle on fire.

When he got the scene, he saw a man trying to get his dog out of an SUV. With his baton, the deputy helped the man and smashed the back window to get the dog out of harm's way.

The dog, Hank, was drooling from the smoke inhalation, but the officer and civilian could not get the dog out of the SUV.

The deputy then lunged into the burning vehicle and pulled Hank out and got him in the nearby snow to cool off and get fresh oxygen in his lungs.

Hank thanked the deputy the only way he knew how -- by licking his hero's face.

Related Stories

The Most Memorable and Shocking Animal Encounters in 2021
From Gorilla Glue Girl to the Free Britney Movement, Moments That Went Viral in 2021
From Animal Rescues to Tearful Reunions, Heartwarming Stories From Around the World
2,000-Mile-Wide Winter Storm System Reaches From New Mexico to VermontNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

HomeAdvisor Connected Homeowners With Contractors Later Found to Have Criminal Records, Investigation Finds
HomeAdvisor Connected Homeowners With Contractors Later Found to Have Criminal Records, Investigation Finds
1

HomeAdvisor Connected Homeowners With Contractors Later Found to Have Criminal Records, Investigation Finds

Investigative
Stormy Daniels Vows to Be at Michael Avenatti's Sentencing After He Is Convicted of Fraud in Book Advance Case
Stormy Daniels Vows to Be at Michael Avenatti's Sentencing After He Is Convicted of Fraud in Book Advance Case
2

Stormy Daniels Vows to Be at Michael Avenatti's Sentencing After He Is Convicted of Fraud in Book Advance Case

Crime
What Is Coronation Chicken? Recipe for the Dish Served at Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation 70 Years Ago
What Is Coronation Chicken? Recipe for the Dish Served at Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation 70 Years Ago
3

What Is Coronation Chicken? Recipe for the Dish Served at Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation 70 Years Ago

Royals
Police Department in Georgia Wants Residents to Celebrate Valentine’s Day by Snitching on Their Criminal Exes
Police Department in Georgia Wants Residents to Celebrate Valentine’s Day by Snitching on Their Criminal Exes
4

Police Department in Georgia Wants Residents to Celebrate Valentine’s Day by Snitching on Their Criminal Exes

Offbeat
Because of Susan Powell and Her Slain Sons' Stories, Women and Children 'Are Safe Today,' Best Friend Says
Because of Susan Powell and Her Slain Sons' Stories, Women and Children 'Are Safe Today,' Best Friend Says
5

Because of Susan Powell and Her Slain Sons' Stories, Women and Children 'Are Safe Today,' Best Friend Says

Crime