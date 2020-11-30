Have You Seen Mildred Alexis Old Crow? Search Is on for 8-Year-Old From Montana Reservation Last Seen in 2019

Federal authorities have asked for the public's help in finding 8-year-old Mildred Alexis Old Crow, who was last seen on the Crow Reservation in Montana more than a year ago.

A search for the child began on Nov. 19 after her relatives told the Bureau of Indian Affairs they had not seen her since July 2018, according to a statement released by the BIA. Subsequent inquires by the federal agency and the FBI showed the little girl was last seen on the reservation in March 2019, in the custody of her court-appointed guardian.

State officials are also involved in the search.

“Mildred also goes by Millie. She is an 8-year-old female, brown hair and brown eyes, date of birth 3 May, 2012,” said a statement from the Montana Department of Justice.

The girl is small for her age, federal authorities said. No further information was released about the child's disappearance.

Anyone with information about Mildred is asked to call the BIA Law Enforcement at Crow Agency at (406) 638-2631 or the FBI at (801) 579-1400.

