Pennsylvania Investigators Make Advances in 34-Year-Old Cold Case of Missing Child

Cops in New Colombia, Pennsylvania, say they have made significant advances in a 34-year-old cold case of a missing child from the town.

On October 13, 1986, 2-year-old Corey James Edkin went missing from his home. The child was last seen alive the day before he went missing. The child’s mother placed the boy in his bed before going to a convenience store in the early hours of October 13 to get a pizza. Her roommate as well as other children remained at home.

She left to get the pizza just after midnight on October 13, and said when she returned the toddler was missing, cops say.

Investigators working the case say they do not believe it is likely that the toddler walked away from his home nor was kidnapped.

The criminal investigators at Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said the case has been active and they have leads all over the United States.

“In the last few weeks the case has been very active," Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson said.

Investigators now say there have been recent advances in the case and while they are significant they did not say on what those leads are. They said that thanks to advances in forensic science they have been able to make the significant advances that they could not do back in 1986.

“I’m confident the individuals who caused this tragedy will be brought to justice,” lead investigator Trooper Brian Watkins told reporters.

