Man Confesses to 19-Year-Old Toyin Salau's Kidnapping and Murder: Cops

New details are emerging from Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau’s final moments as a man who allegedly confessed to her killing revealed grisly details of her kidnap and murder during his arrest, according to court documents. Salau, a 19-year-old Black Lives Matter activist, was one of two women Aaron Glee allegedly confessed to killing.

"[Glee] had made voluntary admissions to officers guarding him that he had murdered two women in Tallahassee,” according to the court documents obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat. “He would also place a telephone call to his mother and make these same admissions.”

Police say during the confession, Glee revealed that he kept Salau tied up and prisoner in his home for the days leading up to her death. Salau’s body was found under a pile of leaves in the woods behind Glee's house, while the body of 75-year-old Vicki Sims, who was also kidnapped and bound, was found under a bloody sheet in Glee's bedroom.

Salau and Sims, a volunteer who sometimes offered rides and meals to Glee, were found dead last Monday. Glee, 49, has since been charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of murder and one count of sexual assault.

Glee was arrested by police at a Greyhound bus station on his way to West Palm Beach, arrest documents said. While in custody, Glee complained of breathing problems and was taken to an Orlando hospital, which is where he allegedly made the confessions.

He allegedly admitted the same details when Tallahassee Police Department interviewed him the following day.

Glee said he chatted with Salau on June 6 at a bus stop, according to police. There, she mentioned she was sexually assaulted earlier that day – which she discussed at length on Twitter, although “there is no indication that the original battery Salau reported is related to her death,” the Tallahassee Police Department said in a statement.

Glee then offered to take her to his home to bathe and sleep, and called Sims to ask for a ride, court documents reported. Authorities believe that may have been the first time the pair met.

Glee went on to admit he held Salau prisoner in his home for three to five days, cops said. “He was asked if he would characterize his actions as rape. Glee responded in the affirmative,” the court documents reported.

Glee appeared in his first court appearance via video conference on Saturday, when he was ordered to be held in jail without bail.

