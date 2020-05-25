Utah Man Calls 911 Saying He Had Killed Tinder Date: Police

A Utah man called 911 early Sunday to report he'd killed his Tinder date, police said. Ethan Hunsaker, 24, phoned to say he had attacked a woman inside his Layton home, according to a police department statement.

Responding officers found a 25-year-old woman on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her torso, authorities said. Paramedics tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

Hunsaker said he had met the woman late Saturday through the popular dating app Tinder, the statement said.

He was being held without bail at the Davis County Jail, according to online records. A motive for the attack is under investigation, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Bodybuilder Dies After Being Stunned While Stabbing Tinder Date: Authorities

Woman Left to Die After She Was Thrown From Tinder Date's Motorcycle: Lawsuit

Tinder Murder Suspect Danueal Drayton Said 'Voices' Told Him to Kill Nurse: 'She Had to Die'