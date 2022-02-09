Having Chicken Wings This Super Bowl Will Cost You as Price Has Risen More Than $1 Per Pound Since Last Year

February 9, 2022

Experts estimate throwing a Super Bowl party this year will cost about 14% more than it did last year due to the labor shortage, supply chain crunch and rise in commodity prices. But there are ways to cut costs.

Planning on serving or digging into chicken wings this Super Bowl Sunday? Enjoying the game day staple could be hazardous to your wealth. The price of chicken wings is up by more than a $1 per pound compared to the same time last year. 

Joseph Rao has had to raise wing prices at his New York City bar, Mudville 9. 

“Six wings right now go for $14,” he told Inside Edition. “Six wings, before COVID, would be like $7.” 

And finding wings at your local grocery store could be a challenge. 

Rao said he’s concerned he may not have enough chicken wings for Super Bowl Sunday, noting, “This is an item that has to be cut up and produced, so you need hands to make it happen, so I have concerns.”

But there are alternatives. 

“You can go with thighs, but really if you want the best alternative, go with something like cauliflower,” party planner Marley Majcher said, noting they’re healthier and can be made to look exactly like wings. 

Wings are not the only item that will have people digging deep in their pockets on game day. 

“Veggie prices are the same or they've even gone down a little bit,” Majcher said. 

She also advised party planners to consider keeping their guest lists short. 

“Just keep it a little bit smaller because that obviously is gonna cut down on prices,” she said. 

