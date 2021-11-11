Health officials warn of increased risk of a measles outbreak after 22 million infants missed their first measles vaccine dose last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to published reports.

The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that although the reported number of measles cases dropped by 80% last year, the ability to track the disease during that time decreased as resources were diverted to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBS News reported.

”We must act now to strengthen disease surveillance systems and close immunity gaps, before travel and trade return to pre-pandemic levels, to prevent deadly measles outbreaks and mitigate the risk of other vaccine-preventable diseases,’ ” Kevin Cain, the CDC’s global immunization director said in a statement on Wednesday.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world, and according to the WHO and CDC is "almost entirely preventable" through the two vaccine doses.

Globally in 2019, 19 million infants missed their first dose; this increase to 22 million marks the biggest jump in two decades, which creates "dangerous conditions for outbreaks," the organizations warned, ABC News reported.

Dr. Kate O'Brien, the director of WHO's department of immunizations, vaccines and biologicals, said in a statement that "evidence suggests we are likely seeing the calm before the storm as the risk of outbreaks continues to grow around the world.”

"It's critical that countries vaccinate as quickly as possible against COVID-19, but this requires new resources so that it does not come at the cost of essential immunization programs," O'Brien continued. "Routine immunization must be protected and strengthened; otherwise, we risk trading one deadly disease for another."

Over the past two decades, the vaccine has prevented an estimated 30 million deaths. In 2020, an estimated 7.5 million people had the measles and 60,700 people died from it, the health agencies said, CBS reported.

Related Stories